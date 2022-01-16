- Advertisement -

Actress Mrinalini, who played the lead along with Vishal in Tamil film ‘Enemy’, is delighted that ‘Tum Tum’, the romantic hit number from the film, has now garnered a whopping 100 million views on YouTube.

Taking to Twitter, the actress put out a message of gratitude to all the fans and audiences.

She said, “Hundred Million views for #TUMTUM! Gratitude post. It was a half day dance & two days of shoot with an awesome team! Little did we know this song was going to be this big! Thanks for all your unconditional love.”

💯 Million views for #TUMTUM ❤️

Gratitude post 🙏

It was a half day dance &

2days of shoot with a awesome team !

Little did we know this song was going to be this big ✨

Thanks for all your unconditional love@VishalKOfficial @BrindhaGopal1 @anandshank @vinod_offl @MusicThaman pic.twitter.com/2V78uvCTXU — mirnalini (@mirnaliniravi) January 15, 2022

- Advertisement -

The news of the chartbuster, garnering a 100 million views, also thrilled music director Thaman and lyricist Vivek.

Lyricist Vivek said, “It’s a 100 million for #TumTum !! It becomes one of the fastest songs in South India to reach the 100 million mark.”