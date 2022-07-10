Nachiket Samant's Marathi film 'Habaddi' is all set to have TV/OTT premiere

- Advertisement -

The much awaited Marathi film of director Nachiket Samant, ‘Habaddi’ is going to release on TV and OTT platforms. The film is written by Nachiket Samant and Yogesh Joshi. It is about a young Manya, an orphan who is often bullied by other boys. But a kabbadi match becomes a turning point for him and comes as an opportunity to change his life.

Nachiket says: “Habaddi’ is essentially an underdog’s story and yes, there are shades of ‘Oliver Twist’ and also a Chaplinesque quality that evokes smiles, tears but most importantly hope.”

“With the game of Kabaddi as the central theme, the film is about rising against all the odds and will teach people that nobody is ever weak or broken. The message of ‘Habaddi’ is that all of us can become the heroes of our own stories,” he adds.

Produced by Yoodlee films, ‘Habaddi’ will premiere on Zee Marathi on July 17 and will also be streamed on Netflix from July 18. The film stars Karan Dave, Vedashree Mahajan, Mayur Khandge and Rupesh Bane.