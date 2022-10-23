scorecardresearch
Nag Ashwin's 'Project K' unit releases poster to mark Prabhas's b'day

By Glamsham Bureau
The unit of creative director Nag Ashwin’s futuristic film ‘Project K’ on Sunday released a new poster from the film to mark the birthday of actor Prabhas. On the occasion of Prabhas’s birthday, the makers released a new poster, showing the hand of the actor with armour punching the air.

The words on the poster- ‘Heroes are not born, They rise…’ give an indication of Prabhas’s heroic character in the film.

Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan is playing a lengthy and significant role in the movie which has Deepika Padukone playing the female lead opposite Prabhas.

Celebrating 50 memorable years, Tollywood’s leading production house Vyjayanthi Movies is producing this golden jubilee project prestigiously on a high budget. Ashwini Dutt is the producer.

The units of several other films of which actor Prabhas is a part too have been releasing posters to mark the occasion of the actor’s birthday.

Earlier in the day, the unit of ‘Adipurush’, in which Prabhas plays the lead, released a poster of the actor as Lord Ram.

