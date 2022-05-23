scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeRegionalNews

Naga Chaitanya discovers the best way to commemorate 'Manam' journey

Naga Chaitanya, who is currently working on a number of projects, recalled his previous film 'Manam', which released eight years ago.

By Glamsham Bureau
- Advertisement -

Naga Chaitanya, who is currently working on a number of projects, recalled his previous film ‘Manam’, which released eight years ago.

The ‘Majili’ actor penned a short but heartfelt note on ‘Manam’, one of his most memorable films, while sharing a photo from the sets of his upcoming project ‘Dootha’.

- Advertisement -

“8 years of #Manam being on the floors today with Vikram Kumar and sharing the same passion.. probably the best way to celebrate this journey! Thankful!! #ANRLivesOn,” Naga Chaitanya’s note reads.

Naga Chaitanya and director Vikram Kumar also share a light moment in the photo as they pose together.

- Advertisement -

‘Manam’ is one of the most beloved Telugu classics, particularly among Akkineni fans. Akkineni Nageswar Rao, Akkineni Nagarjuna, Naga Chaitanya, Akkineni Akhil, and Nagarjuna’s wife Amala Akkineni are among the film’s star cast.

Naga Chaitanya will next appear in Vikram Kumar’s ‘Thankyou’, while the duo is collaborating for their web series ‘Dootha’ as well.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleGanesh Acharya on losing 98kgs: I actually felt energetic
Next articleJohn Travolta, Stephen Dorff to star in 'American Metal', film picked up at Cannes market
CELEBRITY GALLERY

Avika Gor

Hina Khan

Kiara Advani

Rashami Desai

- Advertisment -

Related Posts

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

OTT REVIEWS

TECHNOLOGY

SOCIAL COUNTER

1,055,660FansLike
52,178FollowersFollow
7,059FollowersFollow
59,993FollowersFollow

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US