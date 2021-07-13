Adv.
Naga Shaurya resumes shoot for rom-com with Shirley Setia

By Glamsham Bureau
Naga Shaurya resumes shoot with Shirley Setia | pic courtesy: instagram
Telugu actor Naga Shaurya resumed the shoot of his untitled next film, temporarily titled as NS22, here on Tuesday. The rom-com is directed by Anish Krishna and co-stars Shirley Setia.

Shaurya uploaded a picture whre he strikes a pose with Shirley, Anish and Shaurya’s mom Usha Mulpuri. He captioned the picture as: “Laughter ride begins all over again.”

Seasoned actress Radhika plays a pivotal role in the film produced by Usha Mulpuri and presented by Shankar Prasad Mulpuri. The film also features Vennela Kishore, Rahul Ramakrishna, Satya and Brahmaji.

Shaurya recently resumed shooting for his upcoming sports drama film “Lakshya”. The film, which is said to be India’s first film on ancient archery, has entered its last segment of shoot here.

Source@actorshaurya
