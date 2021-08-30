Naga Shaurya wraps up shoot for sports drama ‘Lakshya’

- Advertisement -

Telugu actor Naga Shaurya took to social media to announce that the shooting for his upcoming sports drama ‘Lakshya’ has been completed.

Putting up a poster of the film and an inset of himself sitting and watching his scenes on a screen, the actor wrote on his Instagram stories: “‘Lakshya’ shoot wrapped up. See you soon in theatres.”

The film’s crew had resumed shooting on July 10 after the lockdown was lifted in Telangana. ‘Lakshya’ is said to be India’s first film based on the sport of ancient archery.

Directed by Dheerendra Santhossh Jagarlapudi, “Lakshya” is Shaurya’s 20th film and also stars actress Ketika Sharma. Ace actor Jagapathi Babu will be seen playing a crucial role in the film.

The film also stars Sachin Khedekar.

Presented by Sonali Narang, the film is produced by Narayana Das K. Narang, Puskur Ram Mohan Rao and Sharrath Marar.