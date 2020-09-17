Home Regional News

Nagarjuna-hosted Bigg Boss Telugu 4 sets record in premiere episode

By Glamsham Editorial

Superstar Nagarjuna Akkineni has created a new record in television ratings with the premiere of Bigg Boss 4 Telugu.

According to report of the previous week by BARC, the ratings of the premiere episode of the Telugu reality show’s fourth season” on September 6 was 18.5, which is the highest among all seasons.

The show hit 20.6 TRP in Hyderabad. Viewership of the premiere also increased by 20 per cent as compared to the last year.

This season’s premiere was different from previous seasons. The contestants were introduced through a special ‘connections game’.

Nagarjuna returns as host of the show for the second time this season. –IANS/sug/vnc

