HomeRegionalNews

Nagarjuna launches first look of Raj Tarun’s next film

Actor Nagarjuna on Saturday launched the first look of actor Raj Tarun's upcoming Telugu film 'Anubhavinchu Raja'.

By Glamsham Bureau
Nagarjuna launches first look of Raj Tarun's next film
Raj Tarun in Telugu film 'Anubhavinchu Raja' poster | pic courtesy: instagram
- Advertisement -

Actor Nagarjuna on Saturday launched the first look of actor Raj Tarun’s upcoming Telugu film ‘Anubhavinchu Raja’. The film, which is set against a village backdrop, is directed by Sreenu Gavireddy.

Revealing the first look on Twitter, Nagarjuna wrote: “Happy to show you the first look of our next”.

- Advertisement -

In the poster, Raj Tarun is seen as a ‘Pandem Rayudu’ (gamester) in a white dress, sporting shades and wearing gold rings and bracelet. The background gives a sneak peak into different artistes, currency notes, poker cards and temples.

Kashish Khan has been roped in as the leading lady for the film.

- Advertisement -

Produced by Supriya Yarlagadda, ‘Anubhavinchu Raja’ has some popular technicians associating with it. Gopi Sundar renders soundtracks, while Nagesh Banell takes care of cinematography. Bhaskarabhatla is the lyricist while Chota K Prasad is the editor.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleKangana Ranaut: Jaya Amma’s songs are part of pop culture
Next articlePranitaa Pandit: Negative or grey characters interest me the most
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

OTT REVIEWS

WORLD NEWS

SOCIAL COUNTER

1,066,405FansLike
43,064FollowersFollow
6,108FollowersFollow
57,421FollowersFollow

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology.

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv