Advtg.
Regional News

Nagarjuna wraps up shoot for 'Wild Dog' in Manali

By Glamsham Editorial
Nagarjuna wraps up shoot for 'Wild Dog' in Manali 1
Advtg.

Manali, Nov 6 (IANS) Telugu superstar Nagarjuna has completed shooting for his upcoming film, Wild Dog. The filming is on at Manali, Himachal Pradesh, and on Friday, Nagarjuna took to Twitter and shared a few pictures with the cast and crew of the film.

“Heading home after wrapping up my work for #WildDog !!feeling sad as I say good bye to my talented team and the Himalayas!! #manali,” Nagarjuna captioned the post.

Responding to his post, actor Ali Reza wrote: “Nag sir, It was lovely working with you. As actors, we have a lot to learn from you. A king not only in cinema but at heart. Going back home with memories. Will miss all the fun! Hope I get a chance to work with you again in future.”

Advtg.

Directed by Ahishor Solomon, “Wild Dog” also features Sayami Kher and Dia Mirza.

Nagarjuna will also be seen in the Hindi film “Brahmastra”, starring Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

–IANS

Advtg.

sim/vnc

Advtg.
Previous articleFarhan Akhtar defines his food for soul in vacay post
Next articleSRH win toss, choose to bowl vs RCB in Eliminator
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

Nagarjuna wraps up shoot for 'Wild Dog' in Manali 2

Rakul Preet Singh has lost track of day, night

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Nov 8 (IANS) Actress Rakul Preet Singh has been working really hard and lost track of day and night.Rakul made the confession on...
Nagarjuna wraps up shoot for 'Wild Dog' in Manali 3

SRH more efficient at building their innings than DC

Nagarjuna wraps up shoot for 'Wild Dog' in Manali 4

Taapsee undergoes intense hamstring exercises

Nagarjuna wraps up shoot for 'Wild Dog' in Manali 4

Kajal Aggarwal gives a sneak peek into her honeymoon

Nagarjuna wraps up shoot for 'Wild Dog' in Manali 4

Disha Patani shares glamorous photos with fans

Indian Premier League - IPL 2020

Gautam Gambhir tests negative for Covid-19

Advtg.
Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks