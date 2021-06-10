Nandamuri Balakrishna turns 61, Jr NTR, colleagues wish actor

Adv.

Telugu star Nandamuri Balakrishna celebrated his birthday on Tuesday, and Tollywood and fans alike wished the veteran actor on his special day.

Among the first to wish was the Balakrishna’s younger brother, Jr NTR. “Birthday wishes to Bala Babai. I wish you to be happy with a good health all the time. Wishing you a very Happy 61st Birthday Babai. #HappyBirthdayNBK,” wrote Jr NTR.

“Happy birthday dear Balakrishna gaaru!! Hope you have a peaceful and safe year ahead,” tweeted actor Venkatesh.

“Wishing a happy happy birthday to our Natasimham Balayya Babu garu.. Many Many happy returns of the Day Sir,” wrote actor Vennela Kishore.

Actor Sai Dharam Tej tweeted: “Many more happy returns of the day #NBK garu. Wishing you a year of good health and success.”

“Happy Birthday Balakrishna garu! Wishing you loads of love, luck and happiness this year. Glowing star Best wishes for Akhanda Fire,” said a greeting post on the official Twitter handle of Suresh Productions.

Actress Pragya Jaiswal wrote: “Happy happy birthday #Balakrishna Sir.. Wishing you an abundance of health, happiness and good energy that u keep spreading around.. It’s a pleasure and honour working with you in #Akhanda..Hope you have the best day and a blockbuster year ahead!!”

Actress Eesha Rebba tweeted: “Happiest Birthday to our legend Balakrishnan Garu.”

“Birthday Wishes to THE REAL LEGEND #NandamuriBalakrishna garu,” wrote actor Naga Shaurya.

“Happy Birthday Dear Balakrishna Garu! Wishing you a very happy and healthy year ahead,” tweeted actor Dr. Rajasekhar.

“Wishing the lion #NandamuriBalakrishna garu a very Happy Birthday!” wrote producer Naga Vamsi.

“Wishing our #NataSimham #NandamuriBalakrishna Gaaru, a Very Happy Birthday! Wishing you all the success and Good Health Sir,” tweeted director Bobby.

“Happy birthday to balaiah babu garu…eagerly waiting to meet you on sets soon sir..to feel the roar in live,” wrote director Gopichandh Malineni.

Actor-politician Balakrishna is the son of the late legend and former Andhra Pradesh chief minister NT Rama Rao and is fondly called as Balayya by his fans. He entered the film industry as a child artiste at 14 with “Tatamma Kala” (1974), and has acted in over 100 Telugu films in a career spanning more than 40 years, and has also been an elected member of Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly from Hindupur seat since 2014, for Telugu Desam Party.