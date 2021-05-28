Nandamuri Kalyan Ram reveals ‘Bimbisara’ first look

Adv.

Telugu actor Nandamuri Kalyan Ram revealed the first look and title of his upcoming film “Bimbisara” today. The day also marks the birth anniversary of the actors late grandfather, legendary actor and former chief minister of Andhra Pradesh NT Rama Rao.

In the first look, Kalyan Ram is seen as a ferocious warrior king, holding a sword with blood stains and posing in a battlefield strewn with corpses.

The film is directed by Mallidi Vashist and produced by Hari Krishna K.

Adv.

Talking about Kalyan Ram’s look, Mallindi says, “We started the shoot of the film last year. We are making the film with high technical values and it involves a lot of graphic works. Huge sets have been erected for this film and it is going to be a bid budget film in Kalyan Ram’s career.”

He goes on to add about how Covid has currently impacted the film.

“Currently the shooting is stalled due to the Covid-19 and once things normalise, the works resume. We are planning to release the movie in second half of this year,” he says.

Adv.

The film also stars Catherine Tresa and Samyuktha Menon.