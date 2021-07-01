Nani resumes shooting for 'Shyam Singha Roy'

Adv.

Hyderabad, July 1 (IANS) Telugu actor Nani on Thursday updated his fans saying he has resumed the shooting of his upcoming film “Shyam Singha Roy”. The actor uploaded a still from the sets along with the announcement.

Uploading the picture on Instagram, Nani captioned: “Shyam is back. Last schedule begins.”

“Shyam Singha Roy”, directed by Rahul Sankrityan, is a supernatural thriller that features Sai Pallavi, Krithi Shetty and Madonna Sebastian in the cast.

Adv.

The actor, who dropped his 25th film as hero, “V”, on OTT last year, is awaiting the release of his new Telugu film “Tuck Jugadish”. Nani also recently gave the first clap for his next production “Meet Cute”.

–IANS

ym/vnc