- Advertisement -
HomeRegionalNews

Nani unrecognisable in first glimpse from 'Dasara'

By Glamsham Bureau
Nani unrecognisable in first glimpse from 'Dasara'
Nani in 'Dasara' first glimpse _ pic courtesy instagram
- Advertisement -

Actor Nani, who was last seen in ‘Shyam Singha Roy’, will essay a rustic role with a rural backdrop in ‘Dasara’.

The makers, on Sunday, released the first-look poster with the title ‘Spark Of Dasara’.

- Advertisement -

The boisterous, unrecognisable avatar featuring Nani, has left everyone stunned. In a rustic look, with an earthy backdrop, Nani can be seen in a never-before-avatar.

As the ‘Eega’ actor shared the ‘Spark of Dasara’ on his social media websites, he wrote, “Dharani from #DASARA RAGE IS REAL”.

- Advertisement -

Directed by debutante Srikanth Odela, the movie has Keerthy Suresh as the leading lady. Produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri under the SLV Cinemas banner, the movie has Samuthirakani, Sai Kumar, and Zarina Wahab in key roles.

Santhosh Narayanan is in charge to compose the music, while the movie has other renowned technicians on board.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleRajamouli's 'RRR' is the first film to visit Statue of Unity for promotions
Next articleAndrea Jeremiah starrer ‘Kaa’ to release in April
CELEBRITY GALLERY

Hina Khan

Kajal Aggarwal

Karan Kundrra

Pragya Jaiswal

- Advertisment -

Related Posts

- Advertisement -

OTT REVIEWS

TECHNOLOGY

SOCIAL COUNTER

1,058,245FansLike
50,302FollowersFollow
6,857FollowersFollow
59,572FollowersFollow

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US