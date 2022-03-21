Nasser-led Pandavar Ani sweeps elections to Nadigar Sangam

- Advertisement -

The Pandavar Ani, led by actor Nasser, has defeated the Swami Sankaradoss Ani, led by actor K Baghyaraj, to emerge victorious in the elections to the South Indian Artistes Association (better known as the Nadigar Sangam).

While Nasser, who contested for the post of President of the Nadigar Sangam, got 1701 votes, Vishal, who contested for the post of Secretary, polled 1720 votes and emerged victorious. Actor Karthi, who stood for the post of Treasurer, got a total of 1827 votes.

Both Vice-President posts of the Sangam too went to the Pandavar Ani. Actors Karunaas and Poochi Murugan, who contested for the positions on behalf of the Pandavar Ani, got 1,605 and 1,612 votes to emerge winners.

This apart, the team also swept the elections to the 24-member executive committee of the Nadigar Sangam. Some of those elected to the executive committee include, Khushbu, Kovai Sarala, Rajesh, Manobala, Ajay Rathinam, Pasupathi, Junior Balayya, Sibiraj, Nandaa and Ramana.