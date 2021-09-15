HomeRegionalNews

Naveen Polishetty joins hands with director Kalyan Shankar for his next film

Naveen Polishetty, last seen tickling funny bones with 'Jathi Ratnalu', signed his next film to be directed by debutante director Kalyan Shankar.

By Glamsham Bureau
Naveen Polishetty | pic courtesy: instagram
Actor Naveen Polishetty, who was last seen tickling funny bones with ‘Jathi Ratnalu’, has signed his next film. The new Telugu venture will be directed by debutant director Kalyan Shankar.

Naveen and Kalyan worked together earlier when the latter was part of ‘Jathi Ratnalu’ direction team.

According to the production team, Naveen was fascinated by Kalyan Shankar’s idea and narration. He immediately gave his green signal to work with him. It’s a unique concept to be told in a most entertaining way.

The film will be produced by Sithara Entertainments in association with Fortune Four Cinemas.

The remaining cast and details of the film are yet to be finalised.

Source@naveen.polishetty
