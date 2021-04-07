Anudeep KV’s comedy ‘Jathi Ratnalu’ digital premier announced

Adv.

Amazon Prime Video today announced the exclusive digital premiere of blockbuster comedy film ‘Jathi Ratnalu’. The film features Naveen Polishetty, Priyadarshi, Rahul Ramakrishna in pivotal roles. The film which released theatrically last month went on to become a massive hit and was loved by fans and critics alike. ‘Jathi Ratnalu’ also stars Faria Abdullah, Murali Sharma, Brahmanandam and Naresh in supporting roles.

Written and directed by Anudeep KV and produced by Nag Ashwin under Swapna Cinema, this mad-cap comedy revolves around the lives of three friends – Srikanth (Naveen Polishetty), Sekhar (Priyadarshi) and Ravi (Rahul Ramakrishna), who head from Jogipet to Hyderabad in pursuit of ‘king-size lives’. However, things take a drastic turn as they tumble into a series of dangerous events brewing in the city.

“While writing the script, I wondered how we were going to pull it off, but once Naveen, Rahul and Darshi were onboard, I knew this film would go on to be a blockbuster at the box office. But not at this scale. We didn’t expect that,” laughed Director Anudeep KV. He added, “Without focusing on anything but humour, we went about writing and making Jathi Ratnalu as engaging as possible. The movie’s real charm lies in the lead characters, their effortless and innocent humour; and how they manage to wriggle out of weird situations. The film is inspired by my personal life and experiences. While making the film, the only thought that was running in our minds was to entertain the audience and we are absolutely delighted to see their response. I hope with the film’s digital premiere on Amazon Prime Video, not just Telugu viewers but a global audience will watch and enjoy our film.”

Adv.

Sharing his excitement ahead of the film’s digital premiere, actor Naveen Polishetty shared, “Working with Nag Ashwin on his maiden production and writer-director Anudeep KV for Jathi Ratnalu was like a homecoming for me. We have known each other for a long time and we share an incredible bond. When I heard the script for the first time, I completely burst into laughter. That very reaction drove me to be a part of this amazing journey. As more and more talent were involved in the film, it indeed became an incredible experience for me, and for us altogether. The film is a complete laughter riot that will take the audiences on a roller-coaster ride of non-stop entertainment. I am excited and looking forward to the film’s premiere on Amazon Prime Video for a global audience.”

Talking ahead of the digital premiere of Jathi Ratnalu on Amazon Prime Video, Producer Nag Ashwin said, “With no logic and only magic, Jathi Ratnalu is a 2 hour hilarious drama that will keep you on the edge of the seat laughing or maybe even falling on the floor sometimes. It is a film that purely focuses on humour. In recent times, we truly haven’t had such a film and I believe with Amazon Prime Video we are bound to reach movie and comedy lovers, not just in India but across the world.”

Vijay Subramaniam, Director and Head, Content, Amazon Prime Video, India said, “We’ve always valued our relationship with Swapna Cinema who have a natural instinct for compelling stories and Jathi Ratnalu is another shining example. We are glad to have the opportunity to bring one of the finest comedy films in recent times to Prime members in India and across 240 countries and territories this month, giving our customers with the choice of enjoying this latest Telugu blockbuster movie from the safety and comfort of their homes, not just in India but across the globe.”