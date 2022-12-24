NBK dazzles with his footwork in new 'Veera Simha Reddy' song

Tollywood star Nandamuri Balakrishna, popularly known by his initials NBK, and director Gopichand Malineni’s mass action entertainer ‘Veera Simha Reddy’ is warming up for a Sankranti release on January 12, 2023.

The team is leaving no stone unturned to keep up the buzz. Particularly, the first two songs scored by S. Thaman turned out to be massive hits.

They have now come up with the third song ‘Maa Bava Manobhavalu Debbathinnayi’ which must be seen on the big screen to be believed and so, the makers chose a city theatre to launch the song.

Balakrishna and Chandrika Ravi take the song to another level with their super-energetic dances. Balakrishna, in particular, is so animated throughout the song, and Chandrika Ravi oozes oomph. The visuals look imaginative in the song shot in some vibrant sets.

Thaman brings back his trademark beats with this song which is full-on life. The lyrics by Ramajogayya Sastry are special attractions in the song.

The composition is thumping and will evoke an energetic atmosphere in theatres when you watch the song visually. The singers Sahithi Chaganti, Yamini and Renu Kumar also have done well with their singing.

Gopichand Malineni, who knows the pulses of masses, is including elements to please the masses as well as classes.

The film features an ensemble cast including Duniya Vijay and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar. Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar are producing the film, while acclaimed writer Sai Madhav Burra has provided dialogues.

Rishi Punjabi is taking care of the cinematography, while National Award-Winning craftsman Navin Nooli is handling editing and A S Prakash is the production designer. Chandu Ravipati is the executive producer for the film. Ram-Lakshman duo and Venkat are the fight masters.

The film’s shoot has been wrapped up, except for the last song which is currently being filmed in Annapurna Studios.