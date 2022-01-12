- Advertisement -
NCW objects to Mahesh Manjrekar’s ‘Nay Varan Bhat Loncha Kon Koncha’ trailer

By Glamsham Bureau
NCW objects to Mahesh Manjrekar's 'Nay Varan Bhat Loncha Kon Koncha' trailer
Mahesh Manjrekar Nay Varan Bhat Loncha Kon Koncha
The National Commission for Women (NCW) has expressed displeasure over the trailer of filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar’s Marathi cinema ‘Nay Varan Bhat Loncha Kon Koncha’.

The commission has received a complaint from an organisation in Maharashtra over the trailer of the film.

NCW chief Rekha Sharma has written a letter to the Secretary, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, to censor the bold and sexually explicit scenes in the film’s trailer.

A copy of the letter has also been sent to the chairman of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), Prasoon Joshi.

A complaint was made to the NCW on behalf of the Bharatiya Stree Shakti regarding the trailer of this film.

In the complaint, it was alleged that the trailer of the film, which was released on January 10, 2022, showed objectionable scenes and obscenity related to women.

Rekha Sharma has urged the Secretary, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to intervene immediately and censor the explicit sex scenes in the trailer and the film.

The NCW has also expressed displeasure over the fact that the trailer is being circulated to the viewers on social media platforms like Facebook, YouTube, Twitter etc., without any age restrictions.

Also, the NCW has urged the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and the CBFC to provide updates on the action being taken on the issue.

