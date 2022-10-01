Next song from 'Prince' will be even more fun, says Thaman

As the team of director Anudeep’s eagerly awaited bilingual film ‘Prince’, featuring actor Sivakarthikeyan in the lead, announced that the shooting of the film had been wrapped up with a song’s shoot, its music director Thaman disclosed that the next single from the film would be even more fun.

Taking to Twitter, Thaman said: “Super fun o fun laugh riot Diwali coming to you guys from our dear darling brother Siva Kartikeyan! Next song is even more fun. Pan Ganna song coming o coming.”

The unit has released two singles so far, ‘Bimbilikki Pilapi’ and ‘Jessica’, both of which have become hits.

The film, which will be released in Tamil and Telugu, has Ukrainian actress Maria Ryaboshapka playing the female lead.

Shot in a single stretch schedule in Karaikudi and Pondicherry, it has actor Sathyaraj playing an important role.

The out-and-out comedy is being presented by Suresh Babu of Suresh Productions (son of veteran producer D Ramanaidu, who is known for producing the Sivaji Ganesan- starrer ‘Vasantha Maligai’) and Narayan Das Narang and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao of SVCLLP (Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP) in association with Arun Viswa of Shanthi Talkies.