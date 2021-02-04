ADVERTISEMENT
Regional News

Nidhhi Agerwal confirms being leading lady in Pawan Kalyan’s next

Actress Nidhhi Agerwal has confirmed that she will star with Telugu superstar Pawan Kalyan in his upcoming film.

By Glamsham Editorial
Nidhhi Agerwal
Nidhhi Agerwal
ADVERTISEMENT

Actress Nidhhi Agerwal has confirmed that she will star with Telugu superstar Pawan Kalyan in his upcoming film.

While she remains tightlipped on details of the film, Nidhhi exclusively tells IANS: “Yes, I am doing a film with Pawan Kalyan and it feels like a dream come true to be a part of this particular project. This is my ninth film, so I am looking at this as my golden film.”

Talking about shooting with Pawan Kalyan, Niddhi gushes: “He is simply amazing and so good to work with. All I can say is that he is the best!”

ADVERTISEMENT

Besides the film with Pawan Kalyan, Nidhhi is also busy finishing two other projects.

“I am shooting between Chennai and Hyderabad. There is a Tamil film being directed by Magizh Thirumeni that I am shooting for in Chennai, and another film that I am shooting in Hyderabad, which will be over in the next couple of days,” she informs.  –ians/ym/vnc

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleArha Mahajan to live Radhika Apte’s childhood
Next articleMicrosoft launches new employee experience platform 'Viva'
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Nadendla Manohar hints at Chiranjeevi’s future ‘role’ in politics

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Janasena leader and Pawan Kalyan's aide Nadendla Manohar hinted at Chiranjeevi's future 'role' in politics at a recent internal party meeting
Read more
News

Nidhhi Agerwal says she is no blink-and-miss heroine in ‘Bhoomi’

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Actress Nidhhi Agerwal says although heroines usually gets blink-and-miss roles in stories where the hero fights for justice, she is glad she could be...
Read more
News

Nidhhi Agerwal: Jayam Ravi easygoing person to work with

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Actress Nidhhi Agerwal says Tamil star Jayam Ravi is very easy to work with, and made her feel comfortable on set when they worked...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Maadhavi Latha may approach police for a gun license

Maadhavi Latha may approach police for a gun license

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Telugu actor Maadhavi Latha on Thursday complained to Cyberabad police about those making abusive and vulgar comments about her on social media.
Telangana couple names son after actor Sonu Sood

Telangana couple names son after actor Sonu Sood

Puneeth Rajkumar's Tweet Pic

Karnataka allows theatres to open on ‘experimental’ basis

Lavanya Tripathi

Lavanya Tripathi shares pic from impromptu photo-shoot

Marathi star Prathamesh Parab recalls his phase of depression

Samantha Akkineni

Samantha Akkineni soaks in the ‘joy of being able to pause’

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021