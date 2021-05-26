Adv.
Nidhhi Agerwal to start one-stop organisation called Distribute Love

Actress Nidhhi Agerwal is set to launch an organisation called Distribute Love

By Glamsham Bureau
Nidhhi Agerwal | pic courtesy: instagram
Actress Nidhhi Agerwal is set to launch an organisation called Distribute Love, which will be a one-stop destination for all requirements that are Covid-related. The actress, says she has put together a team to look into every request that comes through the website of the initiative.

“I am starting a charitable organisation. It’s called Distribute Love. It’s a website where people can put in their requests, and I can provide them whatever help is possible. It could be basic necessities, medication, or whatever they might need,” she said.

“This is especially for Covid. I have a team that is working with me, and we will be able to arrange things. Once we start rolling, we will look at the requests and decide how we want to take things further,” said the actress, who made her debut in the 2017 Bollywood film “Munna Michael” and has since then worked in Tamil and Telugu films.

Source@nidhhiagerwal
