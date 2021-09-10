HomeRegionalNews

Niithin's next film with director MS Raja Shekhar Reddy launched

By Glamsham Bureau
- Advertisement -

Hyderabad, Sep 10 (IANS) Actor Niithin has teamed up with director M.S. Raja Shekhar Reddy for an out-and-out commercial entertainer titled ‘Macherla Niyojagavargam’. The film was launched on Friday.

According to the production team, actress Krithi Shetty has been roped in as the female lead in the movie. The film’s shooting commences from next month.

- Advertisement -

Music director Mahathi Swara Sagar will once again work with Niithin, after scoring music for his films ‘Bheeshma’ and yet-to-release ‘Maestro’.

The film was launched with a pooja ceremony. Director Venky Kudumula handed over the film’s script to the makers. Producer Ram Mohan switched on the camera, while Allu Aravind sounded the clapboard and Anil Ravipudi did the honorary direction.

- Advertisement -

‘Macherla Niyojagavargam’ marks the seventh production of Sudhakar Reddy and Nikitha Reddy.

–IANS

- Advertisement -

ym/kr

- Advertisement -
Previous articleVikrant Koul on playing a caring husband who cheats in 'Hai Taubba 3'
Next articleRajinikanth's 'Annaatthe' first look poster out
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

OTT REVIEWS

WORLD NEWS

SOCIAL COUNTER

1,066,113FansLike
43,681FollowersFollow
6,191FollowersFollow
57,525FollowersFollow

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology.

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv