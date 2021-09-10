Niithin's next film with director MS Raja Shekhar Reddy launched

- Advertisement -

Hyderabad, Sep 10 (IANS) Actor Niithin has teamed up with director M.S. Raja Shekhar Reddy for an out-and-out commercial entertainer titled ‘Macherla Niyojagavargam’. The film was launched on Friday.

According to the production team, actress Krithi Shetty has been roped in as the female lead in the movie. The film’s shooting commences from next month.

Music director Mahathi Swara Sagar will once again work with Niithin, after scoring music for his films ‘Bheeshma’ and yet-to-release ‘Maestro’.

The film was launched with a pooja ceremony. Director Venky Kudumula handed over the film’s script to the makers. Producer Ram Mohan switched on the camera, while Allu Aravind sounded the clapboard and Anil Ravipudi did the honorary direction.

‘Macherla Niyojagavargam’ marks the seventh production of Sudhakar Reddy and Nikitha Reddy.

