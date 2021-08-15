Nikhil Siddhartha’s next film will be a spy thriller

- Advertisement -

Telugu actor Nikhil Siddhartha will next be seen in a spy action thriller directed by ‘Goodachari’ and ‘Evaru’ editor Garry BH. The announcement was made on the occasion of Independence Day on Sunday.

According to the film’s production team, it will have high-octane action and a large budget. This is the first time that the actor, who’s known for his action-centric roles, will be doing a film revolving around the life of a spy.

Nikhil uploaded the announcement poster of this film, which is also his 19th. The poster reads: “The Hunt Begins Soon”. Produced by K. Raja Shekhar Reddy, the film is expected to go on floors soon.