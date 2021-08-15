HomeRegionalNews

Nikhil Siddhartha’s next film will be a spy thriller

Telugu actor Nikhil Siddhartha will next be seen in a spy action thriller directed by 'Goodachari' and 'Evaru' editor Garry BH

By Glamsham Bureau
Nikhil Siddhartha's next film will be a spy thriller
Nikhil Siddhartha | pic courtesy: instagram
- Advertisement -

Telugu actor Nikhil Siddhartha will next be seen in a spy action thriller directed by ‘Goodachari’ and ‘Evaru’ editor Garry BH. The announcement was made on the occasion of Independence Day on Sunday.

According to the film’s production team, it will have high-octane action and a large budget. This is the first time that the actor, who’s known for his action-centric roles, will be doing a film revolving around the life of a spy.

- Advertisement -

Nikhil uploaded the announcement poster of this film, which is also his 19th. The poster reads: “The Hunt Begins Soon”. Produced by K. Raja Shekhar Reddy, the film is expected to go on floors soon.

- Advertisement -
Source@actor_nikhil
Previous articleSaloni Batra on why ‘200 Halla Ho’ is relevant in present times
Next articleIndependent music is scoring the charts
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

OTT REVIEWS

WORLD NEWS

SOCIAL COUNTER

1,067,212FansLike
43,023FollowersFollow
6,056FollowersFollow
57,430FollowersFollow

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology.

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv