Monday, October 18, 2021
HomeRegionalNews

Nishigandha Wad’s ‘The Unknown Number’ focuses on pandemic

Nishigandha Wad portrays a Govt officer who works from home & shows how an unknown number connects two strangers in 'The Unknown Number'

By Glamsham Bureau
Nishigandha Wad's 'The Unknown Number' focuses on pandemic
Nishigandha Wad _ pic courtesy instagram
- Advertisement -

People were urged to live in quarantine since their lifestyles had changed as a result of the pandemic. Actress Nishigandha Wad’s upcoming short film ‘The Unknown Number’ is centred on this theme as she portrays a government officer who works from home and shows how an unknown number connects two strangers. The actress will be seen with actor Gaurav Bisht.

Nishigandha is a well known Marathi film actress, social scientist and author. She worked in Hindi shows like ‘Sasural Simar Ka’, ‘Meri Gudiya’, ‘Dastaan’ and many more. The actress talks about teamwork involved in making this short film.

- Advertisement -

She said: “I wouldn’t take all of the credit, I believe it is a team effort. The extraordinary dedication of our crew (The Unknown Number) has paid off. Before presenting a role on-screen, each team works extremely hard. Good writing, direction, and the fact that everyone in the film was so good. It is an enthusiastic experience to be given the opportunity to play such a significant role.”

The film’s song ‘Tu Hai Nahi’ has been vocalized and composed by Ashish Chhabra, directed by Jatin Chanana, and written by Kahaanikaar. The short film is produced by Vikaas Gutgutia.

- Advertisement -

‘The Unknown Number’ trailer is available on FNP Media YouTube channel.

- Advertisement -
Source@nishigandhawad
Previous article‘Meherwan’, Jubin Nautiyal’s latest track from ‘Bekhudi’, tugs at the heartstrings
Next articleShashaa Tirupati’s 3D animation love song ‘De Chuki Dil’ out
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

OTT REVIEWS

WORLD NEWS

SOCIAL COUNTER

1,065,140FansLike
44,831FollowersFollow
6,329FollowersFollow
57,577FollowersFollow

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology.

FOLLOW US