'Nitham Oru Vaanam' will be a good travelogue film, says director Ra Karthik

Director Ra Karthik, who is all set to release his film ‘Nitham Oru Vanam’, said that his film featuring actor Ashok Selvan in the lead, will be a good travelogue that has a premise beyond the element of love.

The film, which has three heroines — Ritu Varma, Aparna Balamurali, and Shivatmika Rajshekar, has led many to believe that it will be a romantic drama.

Talking about it, director Karthik said: “Travelogue movies are rare in our Tamil film industry. ‘Nitham Oru Vaanam’ will be a feel-good travelogue movie, which has three different landscapes with different emotions.

“Since there are many female lead actors in this movie, NOV might give the impression of being a love story, but it has a premise beyond this element, which is about celebrating life.”

“Ashok Selvan has excelled as a performer in this movie. All three female lead roles played by Ritu Varma, Aparna Balamurali, and Shivatmika Rajshekar are equally prominent and substantial. All of them have performed respectable roles that will be liked by women from all age groups.”

The director continued: “Nitham Oru Vaanam is a movie about positivity. Whenever we feel low and depressed, we feel a desire to travel, which will keep our minds positive. Feel-good movies have become a rarity. Having been confined to homes and walls for the past couple of years due to the pandemic, we as a team, wanted to make a movie that would refresh audiences with smiles as they walk out of theatres.”

‘Nitham Oru Vaanam’ is set around three different periods and landscapes. The film has been shot across the beautiful locales of Chennai, Chandigarh, Manali, Gobichettipalayam, and Kolkata.

Gopi Sundar has scored music for the film which has cinematography by Vidhu Ayyanna.