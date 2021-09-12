HomeRegionalNews

Nithiin releases ‘Maestro’ promotional song ‘Shuru karo’

Nithiin released the promotional track 'Shuru karo' from his upcoming Telugu film 'Maestro' directed by Merlapaka Gandhi,

By Glamsham Bureau
Nithiin releases 'Maestro' promotional song 'Shuru karo'
Nithiin releases 'Maestro' song 'Shuru karo' | pic courtesy: instagram
Actor Nithiin released the promotional track ‘Shuru karo’ on Sunday from his upcoming film ‘Maestro’. Directed by Merlapaka Gandhi, the film is a Telugu remake of Bollywood film ‘Andhadhun’.

It’s a groovy number shot lavishly on a grand and glitzy set with all the major cast members taking part in it. Alongside Nithiin, Nabha Natesh and Tamannaah, we also see Sreemukhi, Mangli, Rachcha Ravi and few others in the song.

The song has been sung by Revanth and composed by Mahati Swara Sagar.

‘Maestro’ will have a direct-to-OTT release as it streams on Disney+ Hotstar from September 17.

