Nithiin releases sneak peek of ‘Maestro’

- Advertisement -

Actor Nithiin released a sneak peek video of his upcoming Telugu film ‘Maestro’ on Monday. In the video, which is over a minute-long and was released on YouTube, the actor is seen playing the piano but is agitated as he is unable to finish his tune.

The film, which is a Telugu remake of Bollywood film ‘Andhadhun’, is directed by Merlapaka Gandhi.

- Advertisement -

Mahati Swara Sagar has come up with the tunes for the film that has cinematography by J. Yuvaraj.

Actress Nabha Natesh is the female lead, while Tamannaah Bhatia will be seen in a negative role.

- Advertisement -

‘Maestro’ will have a direct digital release on Disney+ Hotstar on September 17.