'Not just Mammootty, Madhu & Adoor should also be felicitated'

- Advertisement -

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 11 (IANS) The decision of the Kerala government to felicitate superstar Mammootty on his completion golden jubilee in the Malayalam film industry has come under criticism with demands that legends like Madhu and Adoor Gopalakrishnan should also be, who have also completed theirs.

The issue was raised by George Sebastian, a winner of the national award for the best documentary in 1987, who is also the president of Democratic Party, an ally of the BJP-led NDA in Kerala.

- Advertisement -

On Tuesday, the State Minister for Culture and Films, Saji Cherian who pointed out in the ongoing session of the Kerala Assembly that the state government will felicitate Mammootty for his feat.

“All knows the hurry of the Pinarayi Vijayan government to felicitate Mammootty, when there are other living legends in the film industry here like acclaimed director Adoor Gopalakrishnan and not to mention actor, director and producer Madhu. In all fairness, these two legends also should get their due share of appreciation,” said Sebastian.

- Advertisement -

Sebastian goes on to add that if anyone raises the issue of appeasement politics behind felicitation of Mammootty, none should be faulted for that.

“For any socially committed government they should strive to see that in all sectors there should be equality in justice,” added Sebastian.

- Advertisement -

The 88-year-old Madhu in his career which began in the sixties by now has acted in over 400 films.

Incidentally, Mammootty’s first film ‘Anubhavengel Pallichekel’ was way back in 1971 when he appeared in a scene with the then legend Sathyan.

–IANS

sg/skp/