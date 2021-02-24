ADVERTISEMENT
Noted Punjabi singer Sardool Sikander dies at 60

Acclaimed Punjabi singer Sardool Sikander passed away at Fortis hospital in Mohali near here in Punjab on Wednesday. He was 60.

By Glamsham Bureau
Noted Punjabi singer Sardool Sikander dies at 60
Noted Punjabi singer Sardool Sikander dies at 60
Chandigarh, Feb 24: Acclaimed Punjabi singer Sardool Sikander passed away at Fortis hospital in Mohali near here in Punjab on Wednesday. He was 60.

Sikander, who left behind a rich musical legacy, was admitted to the private hospital on January 19 in a serious condition with complaints of low oxygen levels.

He was diabetic and was recently treated for Covid-19, said the hospital in a statement.

He had undergone renal transplant in 2016 and percutaneous transluminal coronary angioplasty in 2003.

Known for his hit songs such as ‘Ek charkha gali de wich dha laya’ and ‘Sanu ishq brandi char gayi’, Sikander had made his first appearances on radio and television in the early 1980s with album, ‘Roadways di Laari’.

He also acted in Punjabi films, including ‘Jagga Daku’.

Sikander is survived by wife and sons — Sarang and Alaap.

The Cabinet condoled his demise with Chief Minister Amarinder Singh announcing that his government will clear the deceased’s hospital dues of Rs 10 lakh.

Amarinder Singh announced the decision after Cabinet minister Charanjit Singh Channi informed him that the deceased’s family had no money to pay the dues.

The Chief Minister also directed the health department to ensure that the private hospital creates no hassles in releasing Sardool’s body to his family due to non-payment of dues.

In a condolence resolution, the Cabinet noted that with the demise of Sardool Sikandar, the nation had lost one of its best-known Punjabi singers and the void left behind by him will be impossible to fill.

Earlier, the Chief Minister took to Twitter to express his shock at Sardool’s demise.

He said that with Sardool’s death, the world of Punjabi music had been left poorer. He also extended his condolences to the deceased’s family and fans.

The Punjabi music industry has lost an icon in the demise of Sardool Sikander, said former Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal.

“I pray for peace to the departed soul as well as strength to the bereaved family, friends and fans to bear this irreparable loss,” she added.

