Now, 'Baahubali' producer joins growing legion of 'Kantara' admirers

Shobu Yarlagadda, one of the producers of director S S Rajamouli’s blockbuster ‘Baahubali’, has showered praise on director Rishab Shetty’s recently released Kannada film ‘Kantara’, saying he was “Mind blown!” by the film.

Taking to Twitter, Yarlagadda wrote: “Kantara! Mind Blown! No film has touched me at the core as this film! It’s cinematic brilliance!! The climax … Oh My God!

“Please watch it in theatres! What performances, cinematography and music! Take a bow Rishab Shetty, Hombale Films and the entire team!”

Yarlagadda is the latest to have showered praise on the film which has not only come in for rave reviews but which is also setting the cash registers to ring all across the country.

Be it the Kannada or Hindi version, the film’s box office collections are something that are constantly breaking all records.

After having emerged a hit in the southern parts of the country, the film, which opened with a decent collection of Rs 1.27 crore net on the very first day in the Hindi market, increased its collections to end the second-day at Rs 2.75 crore. And it ended day three, with a net collection of Rs 3.5 crore in the Hindi market.

On Monday, the film saw an impressive jump of 40 to 50 per cent in collections as compared to Friday with Rs 1.75 crore net in the Hindi market.

It registered a net of Rs 1.88 crore on Tuesday, Rs 1.95 crore on Wednesday and a steady growth with a net collection of Rs 1.90 crore in the Hindi market on Thursday.