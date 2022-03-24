- Advertisement -
NTR, Ram Charan seek to imbibe qualities from each other

By Glamsham Bureau
Jr NTR and Ram Charan _ news agency pic
The nation has witnessed the bromance between ‘RRR’ actors Ram Charan and Jr NTR during their country tour, as they promoted S.S. Rajamouli’s epic directorial.

Now that the D-Day has arrived, the actors have expressed what quality from each other they seek to imbibe.

In a conversation with Rana Daggubati, NTR and Ram Charan had expressed that they had unlimited fun on the sets of ‘RRR’.

When quizzed about one thing NTR would imbibe from Charan, NTR said that he would love to have the calmness and composure of Charan.

“I am a hyperactive person, and I feel that I need to calm down sometimes. So, if I had that composure like Charan, it would be a great balance”, the ‘Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava’ actor said.

On the other hand, Ram Charan expressed that he would want to have the grasping power of NTR. “He grasps things so quickly. I would like to imbibe that quality from Tarak”, the ‘Magadheera’ actor said.

Rajamouli, who kept talking about Ram Charan and NTR’s brawls on the sets, mentions that they both are equally hardworking and are looking forward to the movie’s release, so as to see the audience’s reception.

