Ojas Rawal-Jhinal Belani in Jay Vyas’ ‘Hu Tane Malish’

Adv.

Covid-19 has come like a storm among us. Due to this pandemic, people aren’t able to go out for anything. This has also affected the entrainment industry. Shooting with less team and resources has been a challenging situation for the film makers as well as actors to manage everything with a small bunch of people.

With ‘Hu Tane Malish’, the makers have tried to introduce the new format of web content in the Gujarati entertainment industry. It is neither a web series nor a film, it is the mixture of both which is ‘Web Content’. This film is shot with a medium number of crew members by following guidelines given by government.

‘Hu Tane Malish’ is a web Film with a whole new concept. It has a wholly unique story which we can consider ‘kind of love’ but with so many problems, ups & downs. Love stories can never sleep, in real or reel life, it has many challenges to face. Such things are shown in this story also.

Adv.

Ojas Rawal and Jhinal Belani play the lead characters. The story has a very different situation, as compared to conventional movies or series. Gaurav Paswala, Sonali Lela Desai also play important characters. ‘Hu Tane Malish’ is directed by Henil Gandhi and the story is written by Sandip Dave.

The most interesting thing about this Gujarati Web Film is, it has a ‘Hindi’ song! This unique idea of adding a Hindi song to a Gujarati web film has taken this web Film to a different level. This unique way of presenting something different has made this film more beautiful. The movie is produced by Jay Vyas.

Jay Vyas is well-known for his wonderful web series called ‘Bas Chaa Sundhi – 3’. Apart from this, he had given some short films and songs too.