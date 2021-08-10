Om Raut’s Marathi film ‘Hirvee’ poster launched

- Advertisement -

Om Raut is a staunch believer in saving our Mother Nature. He is also a mentor who is every present and supportive of actors who he has worked with. Therefore, it is not surprising to see that Om has in fact launched the poster of the upcoming Marathi regional film, Hirvee, starring his friend Kailash Leela Waghmare, who played the role of Chultya in the super hit film, Tanhaji. Kailash and Om go back a long way and Om is one to always help and encourage his friends.

Hirvee is a heartwarming story that outlines the relationship between humans and nature. Hirvee represents a saga perseverance to cherish the greenery in minds, in society and in nature. Director Agnel Roman is a passionate musician who has an acute sense of harmony in life and this is sure to reflect in the film as well. Kailash Leela Waghmare and Meenakshi Rathod are playing the lead roles in the film which is that of a teacher duo from Solapur. They are theatre actors who know the essentials of capturing the audiences pulse in a subtle manner.

Speaking on the same, Director Om Raut affirms that, “I wish the cast and crew of Hirvee all the very best. I hope people encourage regional cinema and watch the film as well as it has a lovely message that depicts the unique connection between humans and nature.”

Om released the poster via his social media. Hirvee is set to release on an OTT platform very soon