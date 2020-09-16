Home Regional News

“I could only imagine Prabhas in it, nobody could pull it off better than him” shared Om Raut in praising Prabhas for Adipurush

Om Raut who is all set to direct Prabhas in his next shared that the mass appeal that Prabhas has and his diligence is unparalleled.

With a relatively strong fan base, Pan India actor Prabhas has charmed audiences with film roles across a wide spectrum of genres. Owing to his penchant for risk-taking and dedication towards a role, directors are mighty impressed with the superstar.

Taking on the same, he shared “The audience has become more receptive to great content, and language is not a barrier anymore.

He is undoubtedly the biggest star we have right now. His hardwork, acting prowess and extraordinary screen presence make him a superstar.

He has a huge reach among the masses that traverses boundaries and regions. I cannot wait to begin this journey with him because while writing the script for Adipurush, I could only imagine Prabhas in it. Nobody could pull it off better than him.”

There is no doubt that Pan India star Prabhas is a true original; a cinematic magician. These is no one who can pull off characters better than Prabhas. All the roles that he has played seems to be custom made for him.

All set to take the nation by storm, he is in full work mode as he prepares for his upcoming trajectory of movies. He will next be seen in AdiPurush, Radheshyam and a multilingual Pan India untitled movie opposite Deepika Padukone.

