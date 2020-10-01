On Allu Ramalingaiah’s 99th birth anniversary, family inaugurates Allu Studios

Advtg.

To honour late Telugu actor Allu Ramalingaiah on his 99th birth anniversary, his grandsons — actors Allu Arjun, Allu Bobby and Allu Sirish — inaugurated Allu Studios, a largescale property for film shoots.

Allu Arjun took to Twitter and shared pictures of the inauguration do.

“1st of October marks the 99th birth anniversary of our beloved Dr Sri Allu Ramalingaiah. To commemorate the occasion and honour his memory, the Allu family will inaugurate the construction work of ALLU Studios,” Arjun tweeted.

He added: “We celebrate the legacy of our grandfather and dedicate this ALLU Studios to him . With all your blessings and good wishes, we commence the works of ALLU Studios.”

Arjun also shared a long statement on the micro-blogging site.

“Our entire family has loved cinema and it makes us very happy to celebrate the legacy of our grandfather. We proudly dedicate Allu Studios to his loving memory. With your blessings and good wishes, we are determined to lay the foundation of the upcoming studio,” he added.

Padma Shri recipient Allu Ramalingaiah began his film career in 1953 with “Puttillu” and his last film “Jai” was released a year before his death in 2004. –ians/dc/vnc