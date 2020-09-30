Pan India star Yash was part of a drama troupe

Advtg.

Everyone knows Indian superstar Yash is a phenomenal actor but very few people how he started his journey and how he became the face of the Kannada film industry and now a Pan India Star.

Before making his silver screen debut, Yash joined a drama troupe and extensively trained to hone his skills as an actor.

Talking more about the same, a source from Yash’s team shares, “Yash’s passion for acting and his hardwork and dedication are what keeps him at the top.”

The source further adds, “when he was young, he traveled to Bangalore to pursue his dreams and joined a drama troupe with renowned dramatist B V Karanath and trained under him.

Yash started with theatres and gradually made his way up the ladder, he did a lot of television serials before he made his film debut with ‘Moggina Manasu’, and from there his career graph has grown exponentially. Eventually, Yash became a household name in the Kannada film industry and with the release of KGF, he’s turned into a Pan-India actor.”

Yash has always ensured to deliver the best of performances throughout his career and has created a massive fandom that only grows stronger by the day.

The actor was last seen in the Pan-India super hit KGF as Rocky and won the hearts of millions. Yash will next be seen in the highly anticipated sequel to KGF