Home Regional News

Pan India star Yash was part of a drama troupe before he made his silver screen debut

Everyone knows Indian superstar Yash is a phenomenal actor but very few people how he started his journey and how he became the face of the Kannada film industry and now a Pan India Star.

By Glamsham Editorial
Pan India star Yash was part of a drama troupe
Pan India star Yash was part of a drama troupe
Advtg.

Everyone knows Indian superstar Yash is a phenomenal actor but very few people how he started his journey and how he became the face of the Kannada film industry and now a Pan India Star.

Before making his silver screen debut, Yash joined a drama troupe and extensively trained to hone his skills as an actor.

Talking more about the same, a source from Yash’s team shares, “Yash’s passion for acting and his hardwork and dedication are what keeps him at the top.”

The source further adds, “when he was young, he traveled to Bangalore to pursue his dreams and joined a drama troupe with renowned dramatist B V Karanath and trained under him.

Advtg.

Yash started with theatres and gradually made his way up the ladder, he did a lot of television serials before he made his film debut with ‘Moggina Manasu’, and from there his career graph has grown exponentially. Eventually, Yash became a household name in the Kannada film industry and with the release of KGF, he’s turned into a Pan-India actor.”

Yash has always ensured to deliver the best of performances throughout his career and has created a massive fandom that only grows stronger by the day.

The actor was last seen in the Pan-India super hit KGF as Rocky and won the hearts of millions. Yash will next be seen in the highly anticipated sequel to KGF

Advtg.
Previous articleAmitabh Bachchan: I am a pledged organ donor
Next articleDilip Kumar, Saira Banu clicked twinning in pink

Related Articles

News

Yash doubles up his daily workout regime as part of prep for KGF2

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Indian superstar Yash’ KGF created quite a noise across the country with its phenomenal storyline and Yash’ amazing portrayal of Rocky Bhai in the film.
Read more
News

This is what Superstar Yash considers to be his biggest achievement

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Forging his own path and making his way into the film industry, Indian superstar Yash has put in his heart and soul to achieve this stardom.
Read more
News

Raveena Tandon: Don’t have any regrets in life

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Actress Raveena Tandon looks forward to her upcoming role in the Kannada biggie, K.G.F Chapter 2, with as much enthusiasm as she...
Read more
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

Pan India star Yash was part of a drama troupe before he made his silver screen debut 1

Tiger Shroff pulls this off with ease… check out video

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Bollywood action star and fitness enthusiast Tiger Shroff has stunned fans once again with his agility. In a new video he posted...
Barry Jenkins to follow-up 'The Lion King'

Barry Jenkins to follow-up ‘The Lion King’

Pan India star Yash was part of a drama troupe before he made his silver screen debut 2

Gurmeet Choudhary, Debina Bonnerjee test Covid positive

From Hina Khan to Shehnaaz Gill: Iconic Bigg Boss contestants dialogues

From Hina Khan to Shehnaaz Gill: Iconic Bigg Boss contestants dialogues

Pan India star Yash was part of a drama troupe before he made his silver screen debut 2

Akshay Kumar's 'Laxmmi Bomb' to release in Australia, New Zealand, UAE

Pregnant Ashlee Simpson celebrates baby shower with Jessica Simpson

Pregnant Ashlee Simpson celebrates baby shower with Jessica Simpson

Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks