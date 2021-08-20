Panja Vaisshnav Tej’s next film titled ‘Konda Polam’

HomeRegionalNews

Panja Vaisshnav Tej and Rakulpreet Singh's upcoming film's title has been announced as 'Konda Polam'.

By Glamsham Bureau
Panja Vaisshnav Tej in 'Konda Polam' poster | pic courtesy: instagram
Actors Panja Vaisshnav Tej and Rakulpreet Singh’s upcoming film’s title has been announced as ‘Konda Polam’. The makers revealed the title and first look on Friday.

Directed by Krish Jagarlamudi, the film’s first look is set in a forest backdrop.

Sporting a beard, Vaisshnav Tej looks intense in the poster that presents him as a part of nature.

The poster reads ‘Epic Tale Of Becoming’. The makers have also announced officially that ‘Konda Polam’ will release on October 8.

It is billed as a spectacular adventurous film, adapted from the novel written by Sannapureddy Venkata Rami Reddy.

Source@panja_vaishnav_tej
