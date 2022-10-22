Paralympian Niranjan Mukundan on Suriya: What a gentleman!

Paralympian swimmer Niranjan Mukundan, who was formerly the Junior World Champion, has called actor Suriya a gentleman and said that the Tamil star was the “most amazing and genuine person” he’s ever met.

Taking to Twitter to share his thoughts about his meeting with Suriya recently in Bangalore, Niranjan wrote: “Most amazing and genuine person I’ve ever met. What a gentleman. See you super soon probably in Chennai itself.”

Now that’s a day to remember when @Suriya_offl Anna said “you inspire me with the work you do for the country and I am gonna follow you and cheer you to Paris 2024”.



Thanks anna for spending so much time with me & my family.

The swimmer from Karnataka also posted a video clip and a picture of himself with actor and wrote: “Now that’s a day to remember when Suriya anna said, ‘You inspire me with the work you do for the country and I am gonna follow you and cheer you to Paris 2024’. Thanks anna for spending so much time with me and my family.”

Interestingly, when Suriya won the National Award for Best Actor earlier this year for his performance in ‘Soorarai Pottru’, Niranjan had congratulated the actor and expressed the desire to meet him soon.

He had then tweeted: “Congratulations Suriya Anna for the National Award for best actor. What a fabulous movie. I hope to meet you sometime soon.”