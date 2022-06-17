scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeRegionalNews

Parambrata Chatterjee to play lead in director Pawan Wadeyar's 'Notary'

By Glamsham Bureau
- Advertisement -

Actor-turned-director Parambrata Chatterjee is all set to play the lead in Kannada director Pawan Wadeya’s maiden Bollywood film titled ‘Notary’.

In this film, the actor will be seen playing an honest employee who never lies even in the most hostile situations.

- Advertisement -

Parambrata’s character is in a profession that often tempts people to compromise their core beliefs. It’s a story about how he overcomes such situations while staying true to his ethics.

Director Pawan Wadeya said ‘Notary’ will go on the floors in September.

- Advertisement -

Meanwhile, Parambrata is currently busy shooting for the series ‘Mumbai Diaries’ with Konkana Sen.

He has already started shooting for his next directorial ‘Boudi Canteen’, starring Subhashree and Parambrata himself in the lead following his other projects.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleVikrant Massey chuffed about shooting 'Sector 36' in Delhi
Next articleMicrosoft develops AI-powered platform for connecting artworks, cultures
CELEBRITY GALLERY

Rubina Dilaik

Pooja Hegde

Nora Fatehi

Nazriya Nazim

- Advertisment -

Related Posts

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

OTT REVIEWS

TECHNOLOGY

SOCIAL COUNTER

1,054,460FansLike
52,743FollowersFollow
7,178FollowersFollow
60,049FollowersFollow

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US