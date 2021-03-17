Parmeet Sethi to star in Zee Punjabi’s ‘Akhian Udeek Diyan’

ADVERTISEMENT

With over 3 decades in the industry, Parmeet Sethi has aced every character when he is on screen. From playing a brat in DDLJ to play an officer in Special OPS, directing movies like Badmash Company starring Shahid Kapoor, writing shows like Sumit Sambhal Lega, Pameet Sethi has proved his mettle in all.

Broadening the horizon of his canvas, Parmeet Sethi is all set to enter Punjabi TV screens with his upcoming show ‘Akhian Udeek Diyan’ on Zee Punjabi. However, this is not the first time when Parmeet entered the Punjabi market, earlier he has worked in Punjabi movies like Desh Hoya Pardes starring Gurdas Maan and Juhi Chawla.

As far as his new show ‘Akhian Udeek Diyan’ is concerned, the premises of the show revolve around the story of a happily married couple with a huge age gap. The promos of the show have already been released and getting a huge response from the audience.

When it comes to the channel, Parmeet Sethi is the third big name after Karan Mehra and Angad Hasija who is entering Punjabi industry with Zee Punjabi.

Akhian Udeek Diyan is going to telecast from 22nd March from 8 pm-8:30 pm.