scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeRegionalNews

Pawan Kalyan: Nani has admirers in my house as well

Nani's 'Ante Sundaraniki' had a spectacular pre-release celebration in Hyderabad and it was a lavish occasion.

By Glamsham Bureau
- Advertisement -

Nani’s ‘Ante Sundaraniki’ had a spectacular pre-release celebration in Hyderabad and it was a lavish occasion.

‘Badri’ actor Pawan Kalyan was present during the ceremony as the chief guest late on Thursday night.

- Advertisement -

Pawan Kalyan, who spoke on the occasion, said Nani has admirers even in his home, indicating that his movies are loved by the family audience.

“I hold Nani in high regard. He is a firm believer in the decisions he makes. He’s also a talented actor. He has admirers in my home as well. My sister, in fact, was extremely excited to see one of his recent flicks in theatres,” Pawan remarked.

- Advertisement -

Pawan Kalyan also conveyed his best wishes to the entire team of ‘Ante Sundaraniki’, starring Nani and Nazriya in the lead roles.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleWeb Series Review | Feels Like Home: Tender, relatable fun show with dollops of drama
Next articleMrunal Thakur: Content reigns supreme, language not a barrier anymore
CELEBRITY GALLERY

Karan Kundrra

Nazriya Nazim

Kiara Advani

Malavika Mohanan

- Advertisment -

Related Posts

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

OTT REVIEWS

TECHNOLOGY

SOCIAL COUNTER

1,054,980FansLike
52,651FollowersFollow
7,149FollowersFollow
60,113FollowersFollow

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US