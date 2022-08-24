scorecardresearch
'Pelli Choopulu' director begins work on Telugu crime comedy

Tharun Bhascker Dhaassyam, best known for his superhits in Telugu, 'Pelli Choopulu' and 'Ee Nagaraniki Emaindhi', has now begun work on his new film

By Glamsham Bureau
Young director Tharun Bhascker Dhaassyam, best known for his superhits in Telugu, ‘Pelli Choopulu’ and ‘Ee Nagaraniki Emaindhi’, has now begun work on his new film, a crime comedy titled ‘Keedaa Cola’.

Produced by Sripad Nandiraj, Saikrishna Gadwal, Upendra Varma, Vivek Sudhanshu and Kaushik Nanduri, the film is slated for a pan-India theatrical release in 2023.

Producer Suresh Babu, heroes Siddharth, Teja Sajja, Nandu and many young directors attended the launch of the film that was held recently and conveyed their best wishes to the film unit.

Shooting for the film, which is going to be released as Production Number 1 under the VG Sainma banner, is to start soon.

Sources say that the unit will make an official announcement regarding the details of the cast and crew of the film shortly.

