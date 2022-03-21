- Advertisement -
Mohan Babu: Politicians leverage my popularity but do nothing in return

By Glamsham Bureau
Manchu Mohan Babu, the veteran actor, who celebrated his birthday as the annual day for his Sri Vidyanikethan Educational Institutions in Tirupati, addressed the gathering.

Speaking on the occasion, Mohan Babu said that he has been taken advantage of by many.

“I came from a humble family and have seen many odd days in my life. But, my poverty or my problems never made me feel bad. Some people have taken advantage of my popularity, and have given nothing but pain to me”, the ‘Pedarayudu’ actor said.

Mohan Babu also expressed that many politicians who used him for publicity during elections never returned his help.

Ever since MAA election brawl, Mohan Babu has faced a lot of criticism from the industry folks. It seems like the ‘Rayalaseema Ramanna Chowdary’ actor has been upset over the recent happenings in Tollywood as well.

A Chiranjeevi-led delegation from Tollywood had met the AP CM regarding a government order. Mohan Babu, who wasn’t invited to the meeting, had earlier left his note, which expresses his sadness over this.

