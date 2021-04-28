Pooja Hegde’s breathing session, urges everyone to ‘bring health back to focus’

Adv.

Pooja Hegde, who had recently tested positive for the corona virus is reaching out to people from the four walls of her house while in quarantine as she did a live session on her social media with yoga teacher Mihir Joglekar on breath-work / pranayama to help during these trying times of Covid, where building the lung capacity is imperative.

Closing the session Pooja said, “Let’s bring upon ourselves peace, loads of love and magical power that is to be able to cope, so let’s just bring on that energy.”

Talking to her yoga teacher she added, “In these these times of Covid, paying attention to your breath has become so important and thank you for making us realise that we have everything (that we got this) that we need to bring power back into our own hands and these are just small things that we can do.” While she reiterated how ‘applied knowledge is power’.

She saved the video on her Instagram writing, ‘Pranayama techniques to calm ourselves and help us breathe better’.

Much important in times of COVID. Thank you @jogmihir for a lovely class ❤️”

The actress saved the video urging everyone to share with not just anyone suffering from Covid but also others as she said why wait till you get covid to do it but to do these exercises in general to ‘bring health back to focus.’

On the work front, Pooja Hegde has a bag full of films in her lineup across the industries. The actress will be seen in Rohit Shetty’s ‘Cirkus’ with Ranveer Singh and ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’ opposite Salman Khan, Pan-India film ‘Radhe Shyam’ with Prabhas, ‘Acharya’ with Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan, ‘Thalapathy 65’ with Thalapathy Vijay as well as ‘Most Eligible Bachelor’ opposite Akhil Akkineni.