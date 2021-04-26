Pooja Hegde tests Covid-19 positive

Adv.

Actress Pooja Hegde has tested Covid positive. The actress took to social media to share the health update.

“Hello everyone, this is to inform you all that I have tested positive for COVID-19. Following all the protocols I have isolated and home quarantined myself. I request all those who have come in contact with me recently to get tested too. Thank you for your love and support. I’m currently recuperating well. Please stay home, stay safe and take care,” Pooja tweeted on Sunday evening.

On the work front, Pooja awaits the release of her upcoming film “Radhe Shyam” starring Prabhas. The film, which will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam, is scheduled to hit screens on July 30 this year. Radha Krishna Kumar has written and directed the period romantic drama.

Pooja will also feature alongside Tamil superstar Vijay in his upcoming film, tentatively titled “Thalapathy 65”.