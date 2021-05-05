Pooja Hegde tests negative for Covid-19

Adv.

After battling the corona virus over the past days Pooja Hegde has now tested negative for Covid-19. Pooja made the announcement with a pic this afternoon. She captioned the pic and informed saying:

“Thank you for all the love ya’ll have sent my way. I have recovered well, kicked stupid corona’s butt and finally tested NEGATIVE! 😃 yeyy! All your wishes and healing energy seemed to have done it’s magic. Forever grateful ❤️ Stay safe out there 😷🤗,” she wrote as caption with a smiling photo.

Pooja Hegde awaits the release of her upcoming pan-India film ‘Radhe Shyam’ alongside Prabhas. The film, which will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam, is scheduled to hit screens on July 30 this year. Radha Krishna Kumar has written and directed the period romantic drama.