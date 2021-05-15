Pooja Hegde to be seen in films across film industries

Adv.

Pooja Hegde, having a fan base across the country is one of the first Indian actresses, of her generation, who has done projects in 4 different industries. Apparently it is the trending pattern in the Indian cinema market. Pooja has upcoming films from all these 4 industries.

Pooja Hegde will be starring opposite the top names of each industry. Talking about doing films from varied cinemas across India, Pooja says, “Every cinema has its own new learning and experience to give and it also helps me understand and adapt to many different cultures, I find it quite interesting and challenging in its own way.”

Pooja has as many as 6 upcoming films.

Pooja Hegde currently has 2 Bollywood projects in her kitty which include, her upcoming Sajid Nadiadwala film opposite superstar Salman Khan and Rohit Shetty’s ‘Cirkus’ opposite Ranveer Singh. She has already shot a lot of her parts for ‘Cirkus’ and her next with Salman is yet to go on the floors.

Pooja Hegde will be seen in the multi-lingual film, ‘Radhe Shyam’ romancing superstar Prabhas. Pooja will be seen playing the role of Prerna in this period-drama love story.

The Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo has been the reason behind some of the biggest blockbusters of the Telugu industry. Pooja Hegde will next be seen in ‘Most Eligible Bachelor’ where she will play a stand-up comedian, set to release soon. She will also be seen in ‘Acharyaa’ opposite Ram Charan also starring superstar Chiranjeevi.

Pooja will also be seen in Tamil film with ‘Thalapathy 65’, she recently announced, opposite yet another superstar, Thalapathy Vijay. She announced this film only recently.

Way to go to be a pan-India actor.