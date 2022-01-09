- Advertisement -
HomeRegionalNews

Post production work of Gautham Menon’s ‘Joshua’ almost done, says actor Varun

'Bigg Boss' fame Varun, who will be making his debut in Tamil cinema with director Gautham Vasudev Menon's 'Joshua'

By Glamsham Bureau
Gautham Menon's 'Joshua' almost done, says actor Varun
Gautham Menon Joshua actor Varun
- Advertisement -

‘Bigg Boss’ fame Varun, who will be making his debut in Tamil cinema with director Gautham Vasudev Menon’s ‘Joshua’, has disclosed that the film’s post production work is almost done and it will soon be ready for release.

Taking to social media, Varun, who was evicted a few weeks ago from this season of ‘Bigg Boss Tamil’, said, “With my favourite Gautham Menon sir. Our ‘Joshua’ post production is almost done. Can’t wait for you guys to watch it !! coming soon!”

The film, which has actors Krishna and Raahei in the lead along with Varun, has music by singer Karthik.

- Advertisement -

The film, which is produced by Ishari K Ganesh of Vels Film International Limited, has cinematography by Kathir and editing by Anthony.

The trailer of the film, which was released recently, gave away the fact that the story is about a contract killer looking to protect a girl in danger.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleGlobal chip shortage impacts Canon ink cartridges: Report
Next articleSamantha Ruth Prabhu: I was able to overcome mental health issues thanks to my counselors, friends
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Related Posts

- Advertisement -

OTT REVIEWS

WORLD NEWS

SOCIAL COUNTER

1,063,096FansLike
46,740FollowersFollow
6,711FollowersFollow
58,403FollowersFollow

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology.

FOLLOW US