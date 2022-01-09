Gautham Menon's 'Joshua' almost done, says actor Varun

- Advertisement -

‘Bigg Boss’ fame Varun, who will be making his debut in Tamil cinema with director Gautham Vasudev Menon’s ‘Joshua’, has disclosed that the film’s post production work is almost done and it will soon be ready for release.

Taking to social media, Varun, who was evicted a few weeks ago from this season of ‘Bigg Boss Tamil’, said, “With my favourite Gautham Menon sir. Our ‘Joshua’ post production is almost done. Can’t wait for you guys to watch it !! coming soon!”

The film, which has actors Krishna and Raahei in the lead along with Varun, has music by singer Karthik.

The film, which is produced by Ishari K Ganesh of Vels Film International Limited, has cinematography by Kathir and editing by Anthony.

The trailer of the film, which was released recently, gave away the fact that the story is about a contract killer looking to protect a girl in danger.