Advtg.
Home Regional News

Prabhas’ fans believe that he fits perfectly to play the role of Lord Ram in Adipurush

Prabhas is hailed as the Pan-India star by the audience, his versatility and unique craft is a secret to none.

By Glamsham Editorial
Prabhas’ fans believe that he fits perfectly to play the role of Lord Ram in Adipurush
Prabhas’ fans believe that he fits perfectly to play the role of Lord Ram in Adipurush
Advtg.

Prabhas is hailed as the Pan-India star by the audience, his versatility and unique craft is a secret to none.

Every time the actors name is mentioned somewhere, his fans go gaga giving praises for him. The Pan-India star will be gracing the screens with his presence in a lot of movies he has been announcing during the year.

One of his announcements is Adipurush and the fans cannot keep their calm and are anticipating about what’s in store for them.

The announcements of Adipurush have been doing rounds on social media recently and Prabhas’ fans are excited beyond measure. The actor is blessed with innocence, a down to earth nature and immense passion for work- such qualities and traits lead to the fans giving justifications for him playing the role of Lord Ram.

Advtg.

His fans have taken to their social media accounts to express love about his role in Adipurush. While justifying his role, the fans cannot be argued with when they say that with Prabhas’ versatility and skills he will be perfect for the role of Ram.

A fan took to his social media to share, “#Prabhas is the best actor in the world! He is down to earth, humble and there is no one else who could play Lord Ram in #Adipurush better than him.”

Another fan expressed his thoughts,” Baahubali #Prabhas is the best actor in the world, he is versatile and his movies do all the talking. Be it #Baahubali or #Saaho, he never disappoints fans and is the perfect person to play Lord Rama, eagerly waiting! #Adipurush”

Advtg.

Yet another fan of Prabhas has shared his thoughts, “No one can beat #Prabhas on screen and off screen as well. He is a versatile actor and not only that, but his down to earth nature is what draws his fans towards him. He is the ideal actor to play Lord Ram in #Adipurush and we cannot wait”

Furthermore a fan says, “#Prabhas is one of the most talented actors in the world. On screen he is phenomenal and off screen he is humble, down to earth and very innocent. He is the perfect actor to play Lord Ram!!! #Adipurush”

Advtg.
Previous articleSaqib Saleem: I’m trying to write my secret set of stand-up comedy
Next articleShawn Mendes – Wonder Song Lyrics

Related Articles

Lyrics

Darshan Rawal and Neha Kakkar – Teri Aankhon Mein Song Lyrics featuring Pearl V Puri and Divya Khosla Kumar

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Check out the song lyrics of Teri Aankhon Mein by Darshan Rawal and Neha Kakkar featuring Pearl V Puri and Divya Khosla Kumar
Read more
News

Teri Aankhon Mein Song out: Pearl V Puri and Divya Khosla Kumar all set to make you fall in love with this romantic song

Glamsham Editorial - 0
With vocals by Darshan Raval and Neha Kakkar, the musical love story featuring Divya Khosla Kumar with Pearl V Puri takes audiences through a special journey of love as the saga unfolds when a girl meets a boy on a mystical rainy night.
Read more
News

Kunal, Kareena wish Soha on her birthday

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Oct 4 (IANS) Actress Soha Ali Khan on Sunday turned a year older, and her husband, actor Kunal Kemmu posted a heart-warming wish...
Read more
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks