Kalki Koechlin bags Tamil anthology ‘Paava Kadhaigal’ with Prakash Raj

By Glamsham Editorial
Actress Kalki Koechlin has bagged a new Tamil film, titled Paava Kadhaigal.

The upcoming project is an anthology that also features Prakash Raj, Anjali, Bhavani Sre, Gautham Menon, Hari, Kalidas Jayaram, Padam Kumar, Sai Pallavi, Shanthnu Bhagyaraj and Simran, amongst others.

Gautham Menon, Sudha Kongara, Vetri Maaran and Vignesh Shivan are associated with the project as directors.

“‘Paava Kadhaigal’ is my first collaboration with Sudha (Kongara), Vetri (Maaran), and Vignesh (Shivan). To explore a complex, difficult theme in an authentic and honest manner alongside incredibly talented directors is a tremendous opportunity. The anthology reflects how pride, honour and social standing continue to influence individual choices all around us,” Gautham Menon said.

According to Sudha Kongara, “each story in this anthology explores unconventional, unfettered, and unconditional love”.

The film will be out on Netflix. This is the OTT platform’s first Tamil project.  –ians/sim/vnc

